The Boston Bruins notched their fifth win of the campaign with a convincing 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Center Morgan Geekie scored a key goal that put the Bruins up 4-2 and was a critical component of the holistic effort.

Teammate David Pastrnak was sure to praise Geekie’s effort after the contest, and made a bold claim regarding the Strathclair native’s ceiling.

“He has everything to score 50 [goals] in this league. I keep telling him, keep reminding him. He has a heck of a shot,” Pastrnak told Conor Ryan of Boston.com.

“And he has the goal-scoring instinct. He's gonna get it one day.”

Pastrnak scored 61 goals during the 2022-2023 season, which saw the Bruins bring home the Presidents’ Trophy.

Article Continues Below

The goal was Geekie’s sixth in his last five games, and his eighth of the season. The 27-year-old scored a career-high 33 goals with Boston last year, and could be on track to surpass this mark.

Despite Geekie’s strong start, the Bruins are 5-7-0 with 10 points to begin the young season. Head coach Marco Strum is confident that his team will be able to find more consistency sooner rather than later

“You will see more and more of the structure we play, it’s going to turn at one point to our advantage,” coach Marco Sturm told Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic. “Teams are getting sometimes frustrated in that. It’s still early in the season. Everyone is still very, very fresh. The mind is still fresh. Let’s see how it is in 30, 40 games. We’re still figuring that out.”

The Bruins will take the ice against the Buffalo Sabers at home on Thursday night.