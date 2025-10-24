The Boston Bruins waved the white flag last season by trading future Hall of Famer Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers. Therefore, expectations were not very high for the Bruins as the 2025-2026 season approached.

But after the first three games of the season, the Bruins were atop the Atlantic Division at 3-0-0.

Following Thursday's 7-5 home loss to the Anaheim Ducks, the Bruins have now lost six straight games since then. Boston's poor performance left Morgan Geekie to rip his own team.

“It happens every game, it seems,” Geekie said.

“It’s just embarrassing to the fans, everybody. Everything is poor. Every guy’s gotta look in the mirror and decide where this year wants to go. It’s been all year. We threw a good start down the drain pretty quickly.”

The Bruins took an early lead, with Casey Mittelstadt finding the back of the net two minutes into the game. But six minutes of game action later, the Ducks tied the score.

Article Continues Below

Geekie then scored his fourth goal of the season midway through the second period, giving Boston a 2-1 lead. From that point, the game was wild.

The Bruins and Ducks went back and forth, leading to Boston trailing 5-4 late in the third. Geekie tallied his second goal of the game to even the score at five. The Boston crowd was fired up.

It did not last long.

The Ducks scored 30 seconds later and added another for the win. Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo allowed six goals on 29 shots. Not a good look, as the veteran fell to 1-3. But Boston's other goalie, Jeremy Swayman, has not been much better.

It is looking like it will be a long season in Boston.