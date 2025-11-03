The Boston Bruins are on a three-game winning streak, as Morgan Geekie has continued to impress. Still, Geekie will be without his linemate for the foreseeable future. Elias Lindholm is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Marco Sturm said the top-line center is now week-to-week after getting results from an MRI, according to Joe Haggerty of the Boston Sports Journal.

Lindholm was injured in the second period of a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. He collided with Jordan Greenway, resulting in the injury. He then missed the 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Details have not been released about the injury to Lindholm outside of the fact that he will be missing time. The center has four goals and five assists so far in the season, playing in 13 games. He has been on the top line with David Pastrnak and Geekie. Pastrnak has found the back of the net seven times and has added ten helpers this season. Meanwhile, Geekie leads the team with nine goals while he has added two assists this year.

The expectation is that Marat Khusnutdinov to take over as the top line center. He has played in nine games so far this year while scoring once and adding one assist. Meanwhile, Pavel Zacha will take the top center spot on the powerplay, and Casey Mittelstadt will be the second unit center. The Bruins' powerplay unit is currently 13th in the NHL, with a 21.7 percent conversion rate.

Lindholm played in all 82 games in 2024-25, which was the first time he played in every game of the season since 2021-22. Still, he has rarely missed extended time, last missing more than ten games in a season in 2016-17 when he played for the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Bruins are now 7-7-0 on the year, placing them in a three-way tie for third in the Atlantic Division. They will next face the New York Islanders on the road on Tuesday night.