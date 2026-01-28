After taking a stumble in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers in the Big Apple on Monday, the Boston Bruins rebounded right away and got back to their winning ways with a 3-2 OT win on Tuesday night at TD Garden in Boston over the visiting Nashville Predators.

David Pastrnak made sure that the Predators would not complete a come-from-behind win, as he ended the contest just 15 seconds into overtime with a goal off the assists from Charlie McAvoy and Marat Khusnutdinov.

Following the faceoff, the Bruins went into attack mode, as they used impressive puck movement to break down Nashville's defense, leading to Pastrnak's game-winning goal. The 29-year-old Pastrnak tipped in a pass from McAvoy for a goal that slipped by Nashville goalie Juuse Saros.

Check out the play here:

SOME PASTA TO GO ‼️ pic.twitter.com/AvAfQukX60 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 28, 2026

The Bruins struck first in the contest with a Hampus Lindholm goal in the opening period. Boston stretched its lead to 2-0 after Morgan Geekie found the back of the net early in the second period.

But just before the send of the second frame, Preds star defenseman Roman Josi cut Nashville's deficit in half with a goal on the power play. Nick Blankenburg tied the score at 2-2 in the third period, which ultimately forced the game to go to overtime.

Netminder Jeremy Swayman got the win in front of the net for the Bruins, as he turned away 28 of 30 shots faced.

Boston's triumph over the Preds gave the Bruins their 31st win in the 2025-26 NHL regular season against 20 regulation losses and three overtime defeats. Winners in three of their last four outings, the surging Bruins will look to keep it going on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers at home.

Boston's great form of late has put them inside the wild-card picture in the Eastern Conference with 65 points in the standings to date.