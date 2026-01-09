Former North Carolina edge rusher Tyler Thompson committed to Louisville on Thursday, giving a colossal boost to the Cardinals’ defensive front with two years of eligibility left. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound redshirt sophomore announced his decision to join Jeff Brohm’s program on Thursday.

Balancing power with precision, Thompson racked up 26 tackles, 7 sacks, and 7.5 tackles for loss for UNC in 2025. He also forced two fumbles, ranking fourth in the ACC in sacks and placing among the league’s top edge defenders. Thompson earned an 85.0 defensive grade, the highest on the Tar Heels and the fifth-best among ACC edge rushers, according to Pro Football Focus. He saw action in all 12 games last season, making two starts, and has compiled 33 career tackles over 27 games played during his time at UNC.

Before his college career, Thompson distinguished himself as a top prospect at Panther Creek High School. A two-time All-State selection and two-time conference Defensive Player of the Year, he accumulated 191 tackles, 39 sacks, and 84 tackles for loss across three varsity seasons. In his senior year, he recorded 77 tackles, 15 sacks, 30 TFL, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery, helping lead Panther Creek to a conference title. He was rated a four-star recruit nationally, ranked No. 31 among edge prospects, and chose North Carolina over multiple offers from programs such as Michigan, Duke, Louisville, Virginia Tech, and Washington.

Thompson becomes the fifth defensive lineman to commit to Louisville in the transfer portal, joining Miami tackle Daylen Russell, Purdue tackle Demeco Kennedy, and Kentucky edge rushers Jerod and Jacob Smith. The Cardinals have now secured 17 transfer commitments to help offset 23 players who have departed via the portal. Thompson is the fourth addition in just one day, following the commitments of Kentucky receivers Montavin Quisenberry and Hardley Gilmore IV, as well as UCLA linebacker/safety Benjamin Perry.

For Louisville, the timing is ideal. The Cardinals, in their third season under Brohm, have won at least nine games each year, including a 9-4 finish in 2025 with a 27-22 victory over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. Adding Thompson provides a proven ACC pass rusher who can immediately contribute, particularly with Louisville scheduled to face North Carolina for the first time since 2017. Thompson will have the chance to play against his former team this fall in an exciting showdown.