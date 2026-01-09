Salary arbitration is one of the toughest parts for any player or team come offseason time. The player has to file a salary number that they think they're worth, while the team typically files a lower number and both sides have to argue each other's merits. This is why most would prefer to avoid arbitration entirely. But the Milwaukee Brewers, a notoriously small-market team, found no such luck with catcher William Contreras.

Contreras is in his second arbitration year, and Spotrac even has him projected to make $11 million for the 2026 season. The Brewers catcher filed an arbitration number lower than that, at $9.9 million, as per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. But Milwaukee somehow offered a significantly lower figure than what Contreras is looking for, as they submitted $8.55 million for their starting catcher's salary next season.

It's safe to say that Contreras did not appreciate that the Brewers are valuing him this lowly. He had a one-word reaction that sums up his disbelief with the entire situation.

“Wow🥴🫨,” Contreras wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Article Continues Below

Are the Brewers nickle-and-diming William Contreras?

The Brewers are expected to be one of the smallest-spenders in MLB year-in, year-out. But there's an argument to be made that they're taking this cheapness to an extreme especially with the way they're handling contract negotiations with Contreras, someone whose play has been worth 14.3 fWAR during his time in Milwaukee.

Contreras remains one of the most consistent backstops in the entirety of MLB. Last season with the Brewers, he put up 17 home runs and 76 runs batted in on an OPS of .754 while providing solid defense and pitch-calling. His contributions in 2025 were worth 3.6 fWAR, and at 28 years of age, there is no real risk of a sudden decline with him. And now, he has a bigger chip on his shoulder to boot.