The USC Trojans will need to rethink their quarterback plans after freshman Husan Longstreet announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. The 2025 five-star recruit, recognized as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation, played in only four games for USC, completing 13 of 15 passes for 103 yards and one touchdown while rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two additional scores. His limited appearances allowed him to retain his redshirt status, leaving him with four years of eligibility at his next program.

Longstreet’s departure comes after weeks of speculation about his role in Lincoln Riley’s offense. With returning starter Jayden Maiava, who led the Big Ten with 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season, committed to the 2026 campaign, Longstreet faced the prospect of another season behind an established starter. The Trojans are down to just two other quarterbacks, one of them being true freshman Jonas Williams, so depth at QB could be a concern.

The California native had been a major recruiting victory for USC, flipping from a previous commitment to Texas A&M late in the recruiting cycle. Ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect and the No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Longstreet was expected to be the face of USC’s quarterback future. His decision to transfer is part of a growing trend where top young signal-callers are chasing playing time rather than waiting their turn.

The Trojans improved their record from 7-6 in 2024 to finish 9-4 this past season. USC’s offense, led by Riley, ranked ninth nationally in total offense, fifth in passing yards, 55th in rushing, and 13th in points per game. Although Maiava’s return provides continuity at the top of the depth chart, Longstreet’s exit removes a promising developmental piece who could contribute immediately elsewhere.

The Trojans are likely to pursue a quarterback from the transfer portal to fill the vacancy left by Longstreet, similar to their previous acquisition of Sam Huard. Before the portal closes on January 16, programs seeking a long-term starter may flock to Longstreet because of his dual-threat skills and redshirted status. With his exit, Longstreet becomes the 19th player from USC’s 2025 roster to jump into the transfer portal, joining quite a few teammates on both sides of the ball.