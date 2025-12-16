The Pittsburgh Steelers received some good news about running back Jaylen Warren ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Warren landed on the Steelers' injury report this week as he was dealing with an illness. It gave him a questionable status as his availability for the primetime game was up in the air.

Despite dealing with the illness all week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided important news about Warren's availability.

“Good news: #Steelers RB Jaylen Warren, a late addition to the injury report, is active vs. the #DOlphins. Bad news: First-round DT Derrick Harmon (knee) is inactive,” Rapoport wrote.

Warren has played in 12 of the team's 13 games this season. He has racked up 159 rushes for 652 yards and four touchdowns while recording 30 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

What lies ahead for Jaylen Warren, Steelers

It is great news for the Steelers to get about Jaylen Warren, who can involve himself in multiple parts of the offense.

The Steelers have enjoyed Warren's growth this season, seeing him more activity on the ground on top of catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. His availability gives them another weapon they will need against Miami.

Pittsburgh is in a tough playoff race. As finishing first in the AFC North would automatically qualify them for the postseason, they must have more wins than Baltimore in order to pull that off.

Pittsburgh has a 7-6 record on the season, holding the top spot in the AFC North Division standings. They are above the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at fourth place. They are above the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills while trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots.

Following their matchup against the Dolphins, the Steelers will be on the road for their next contest. They face the Detroit Lions on Dec. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET.