The 2025 Ole Miss football season has a chance to be the best season in school history. However, the on-field performance has been derailed by what happened off the field. Lane Kiffin was talking to LSU about their job opening, and the speculation carried on until it was official, and Kiffin left to coach LSU. The way Kiffin left was messy and has left the Rebels with a chip on their shoulder for the College Football Playoff.

“The Athletic” ran a massive story about Kiffin's exit from Oxford and how the Rebels are rallying around him, leaving to try to finish the season as well as possible. Former Ole Miss football recruit and now donor Jared Foster discussed the situation and said he thought Kiffin was staying. After a pattern consistently shows up wherever he has been, Foster said he believes the Ole Miss players are in better hands now than before.

“When you literally have the answer to something, and you pretend you don’t, and when you feel guilty about the decision you made, but you blame everybody else, that’s narcissism, OK?” Foster said. “I think every human in their life may have an experience like that. But when it’s a consistent thing that happens in every location you’ve been to, you have to start to wonder if that’s a permanent trait. And if so, Ole Miss’s football players are in better hands.”

Ole Miss is getting ready to open the College Football Playoff at home against Tulane. New head coach and former defensive coordinator Pete Golding has a massive task in front of him, especially in keeping the Rebels focused, but they are still a very talented team.

Trinidad Chambliss has emerged as a superstar for the Rebels this season and will be key in how far Ole Miss ends up going in the College Football Playoff. He has 3,016 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 65.5% completion percentage. He also has 470 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Kewan Lacy is also the one who makes this offense go, because he has over 1,200 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

The Rebels have a lot to play for and can not worry about Lane Kiffin at the moment, even if he is trying to pry them away from Oxford through the transfer portal.