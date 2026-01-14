Jeremy Swayman has been the key to the Boston Bruins’ recent hot streak, backstopping a defense that has helped the team win four straight games and six of their last seven as of Tuesday. The 27-year-old goalie recorded a 24-save shutout in a 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.

Swayman called it the “best stat ever,” giving credit to teammate Joonas Korpisalo’s previous shutout against the Pittsburgh Penguins and to the skaters in front of him.

“Best stat ever,” Swayman said. “That was awesome. Obviously, ‘Korpi’ got it done (Sunday), and he’s the best. We got the monkey off our back, and I need to keep up with him. It’s awesome we have that high competitiveness, and shutouts are hard without the boys in front of us, so a huge credit goes to them and getting the job done tonight.”

Boston has allowed only three goals in the first four games of its current five-game homestand. The shutout was Swayman’s first of the season and 17th in his NHL career.

The Bruins controlled the game against one of the top sides in the Atlantic Division, outshooting the Red Wings 41-24. Apart from Swayman's heroics, the Red Wings struggled down the stretch as Boston dominated the final 20 minutes, 16-2 in shots on goal.

Boston coach Marco Sturm was quick to praise his team’s overall performance.

“It was one of the most complete games we’ve played all year long 5-on-5,” Bruins coach Sturm said. “Those are the games we have to take advantage of a little bit (when an opponent is playing back-to-back games). Guys were just ready to go today right from the start.”

Cam Talbot made 38 saves for Detroit, who had won four straight and six of their last eight games, including a 4-3 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

Pavel Zacha, Fraser Minten, and Mark Kastelic scored for the Bruins. It was Boston’s second straight shutout after Korpisalo stopped 27 shots in a 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

The Red Wings fell to 28-16-4 with the loss. The Bruins, who host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, improved to 26-19-2.