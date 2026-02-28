With the college basketball regular season winding down, programs across the country are honoring their departing players with annual senior day celebrations. For the UConn Huskies, their senior day festivities included honoring standout wing Alex Karaban before their game against Seton Hall.

In a heartfelt move, UConn opted to hang Alex Karaban’s jersey from the rafters immediately as part of their senior tribute, making him a part of the Huskies of Honor. And against Seton Hall, Karaban continued climbing up the ranks of all-time great Huskies, moving into the top-10 in scoring in program history. The moment late in the first half when Karaban knocked down a 3-point shot from near the logo.

Alex Karaban, top-10 scorer in UConn history pic.twitter.com/FjcMlLG5Ju — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) February 28, 2026

In today’s college basketball landscape with the explosion of the transfer portal, Karaban has been somewhat of a rarity. He ended up redshirting his true freshman year at UConn in 2021-22, and then stayed for four years with the Huskies.

Coming into Saturday’s game, he had appeared in 29 games at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists with splits of 47.9 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 83.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Across the past four seasons, Karaban holds career averages of 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocked shots while shooting 47.1 percent from the field, 37.8 percent from the 3-point line and 84 percent from the free-throw line. He has also started every single game he’s played in for UConn.

Karaban was major part of UConn’s 2023 and 2024 national championship teams. Following the Huskies’ 2024 title, he declared for the NBA Draft, but opted to return to the program. He also declared for the draft this past offseason, but once again chose to remain for his final season.

After the NCAA Tournament is over this season, Karaban no doubt will be on NBA teams’ radars.