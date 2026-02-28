The Milwaukee Brewers are entering the 2026 MLB season with a new identity atop their pitching staff, and rising talent Jacob Misiorowski understands exactly what that entails. After the organization traded longtime ace Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in January, the spotlight has shifted squarely to the second-year phenom as a cornerstone of the Brewers’ rotation in 2026.

Milwaukee dealt the 29-year-old Peralta in a multi-player move that returned several top prospects, signaling the franchise’s effort to balance long-term sustainability with immediate contention. The trade reshaped expectations within the pitching staff and elevated the young right-hander’s profile across the league. Evaluators now view him as a potential front-of-the-rotation arm following a breakout rookie campaign.

He debuted in 2025 and quickly surged into national prominence, earning an MLB All-Star selection during the first half of the season despite making just five starts. That rapid rise positioned him as a foundational piece of the 2026 rotation and intensified questions about how the club would collectively replace Peralta’s innings and veteran leadership.

During MLB Network’s “30 Clubs, 30 Camps” spring training coverage, a clip shared on X, formerly Twitter, spotlighted the 6-foot-7 flamethrowing right-hander’s rapid rise to an All-Star nod last season and featured him addressing whether he feels comfortable stepping into a staff-leading role following the Peralta trade as he prepares for an expanded role in Year 2.

“Of course, yeah. I mean, I think that’s the goal every year. But we’ve got Woo, Priester, Chad, and guys coming up as well who are going to help with that, too. So it’s going to be fun.”

Replacing the club’s former ace will not fall on one arm alone. The Brewers are counting on a collective rise from their emerging starters, but the right-hander’s poise and accelerated development suggest he is prepared to set the tone. With expectations elevated and opportunity in front of him, he appears ready to lead the next evolution of Milwaukee’s rotation in 2026.