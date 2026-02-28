The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, which should be a competitive matchup between the two Western Conference teams. It also happens to be Luka Doncic's birthday, and he's seemingly preparing to continue his wild birthday streak.

Over the course of Doncic's eight-year career, Saturday's game will be just the sixth time he'll be playing on his birthday. The now-27-year-old guard has recorded 30 or more points in the past three games he has played on his birthday. He scored 39 points in 2023, 30 points in 2024, and 31 points in 2025.

Birthday Luka 🤝 Luka Magic Dončić the past 3 years on this day:

▪️ 39 PTS (2023)

▪️ 30 PTS (2024)

▪️ 31 PTS (2025) What does he have in store for his 27th tonight in the Bay? 👀 LAL/GSW | 8:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/igXpLif6hs — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2026

Luka Doncic should have a great chance to score at least 30 points against the Warriors. Especially considering he's averaging a league-high 32.7 points per game. It's the third time in his career so far that he is averaging over 30 points per game. The six-time All-Star is also averaging 7.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the three-point line.

He will also have an opportunity to snap the Lakers' three-game losing streak. It's been a rough go for Los Angeles lately, as the past two losses have been by three points or less. Both the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns defeated the L.A., thanks to some clutch shots to take the lead in the closing seconds of those games.

The Lakers and Warriors are set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST. It will be taking place in Golden State, making it the second consecutive road game for Luka Doncic and the Lakers.