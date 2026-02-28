The UFC 327 card just got a significant shakeup. Kyle Daukaus is out of his scheduled middleweight bout, and in steps the ever-reliable Kelvin Gastelum, who will now square off against the dangerous Vicente Luque on April 11th in what is shaping up to be one of the more compelling matchups on the card.

The last-minute swap is nothing new in the world of MMA, but this replacement carries real weight. Gastelum, a veteran of the sport who has seen every high and low the UFC has to offer, once again proves he's a fighter who answers the call. Whether it's a title shot or a short-notice replacement, “The Problem Child” from Yuma, Arizona has never been one to shy away from a challenge.

That challenge comes in the form of Vicente Luque, a Brazilian finisher who has quietly built one of the most impressive highlight reels in the UFC. Known for his relentless forward pressure, slick submission game, and knockout power, “The Silent Assassin” is a nightmare matchup for virtually anyone placed in front of him. Luque's ability to finish fights from virtually any position makes him one of the more must-watch fighters on any card he appears on.

For Gastelum, this fight represents far more than just an opportunity. It's a chance to re-establish himself as a legitimate force at 170 pounds after a stretch of inconsistent results. The former middleweight title contender has the wrestling pedigree and the boxing to keep this fight competitive, but he'll need to be at his absolute best to solve the puzzle that Luque presents.

This matchup now becomes one of the most intriguing bouts on the UFC 327 card, delivering the kind of striker vs. striker matchup that MMA fans live for. With both men capable of ending the fight at any second, expect fireworks when they step into the Octagon on April 11th.

UFC 327 Confirmed Fights

Main Card 9:00 p.m. ET Paramount+

Vacant Light Heavyweight Championship: Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg

Flyweight Championship: Joshua Van (c) vs. Tatsuro Taira

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

Preliminary Card 6:00 p.m. ET Paramount+

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics

Featherweight: Patrício Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Manuel Torres

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque

Women's Strawweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez