The lightweight division is getting another high-stakes matchup, as perennial contender Mateusz Gamrot is set to clash with rising prospect Esteban Ribovics at UFC 327. The event is scheduled for April 11th, adding another intriguing bout to a card that is already shaping up to be an action-packed night for MMA fans.

Mateusz Gamrot (25-4) has consistently proven himself as one of the toughest outs in the 155-pound division. Known for his elite wrestling pedigree and relentless pace, the Polish standout has tested himself against the very best the lightweight division has to offer. Gamrot’s ability to dictate the location of the fight and drag opponents into deep waters makes him a nightmare matchup for almost anyone. He will be looking to secure a decisive victory to cement his status as a top-tier contender and keep his name in the conversation for title contention.

On the other side of the octagon, Esteban Ribovics (15-2) presents a fascinating challenge. The dynamic Argentinian striker has been making waves since his arrival in the UFC, showcasing a potent mix of aggression, power, and precise striking. Ribovics is coming off a series of impressive performances that highlight his finishing ability and his readiness for a step up in competition. Facing a seasoned veteran like Gamrot represents the biggest test of his career thus far. A victory over Gamrot would not only be a massive upset but would immediately catapult Ribovics into the upper echelon of the lightweight rankings.

This matchup is a classic striker versus grappler narrative, but both men possess the well-rounded skills necessary to surprise their opponent. Will Gamrot’s suffocating wrestling be too much for the younger fighter, or can Ribovics use his striking acumen to find the target and pull off a massive win?

UFC 327 Confirmed Fights

Article Continues Below

Main Card 9:00 p.m. ET Paramount+

Vacant Light Heavyweight Championship: Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg

Flyweight Championship: Joshua Van (c) vs. Tatsuro Taira

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

Preliminary Card 6:00 p.m. ET Paramount+

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics

Featherweight: Patrício Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Manuel Torres

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque

Women's Strawweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez