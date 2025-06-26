The Edmonton Oilers have lost in the Stanley Cup Final in two consecutive seasons. This offseason, they need to shave salary to fit Leon Draisaitl's new contract and re-sign Connor McDavid. That led to the Evander Kane trade to the Vancouver Canucks and could lead to more. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that the Oilers could trade Viktor Arvidsson this offseason to shed more money.

“Next up, the Oilers are looking to trade Viktor Arvidsson and his remaining $4 million cap hit for next season,” LeBrun reported. “Arvidsson has a full no-move clause, but that shouldn’t be an issue. He met with Oilers management after the season, and both sides agreed that a change could be beneficial for all involved. The agent and team are working together to find him a new home. The Oilers have had several inquiries already. I would expect a trade within the next two to three weeks.”

The Oilers signed Arvidsson to a two-year deal worth $4 million per season last offseason. He scored 27 points in 67 games, one of the worst seasons of his career. With an opportunity to change the narrative in the postseason, he scored two goals and added five assists in 15 games.

The only problem with trading Arvidsson is the no-move clause in his contract. If he does not want to be traded, he can deny any trade. He also cannot be placed on waivers. Despite his poor season, he could put his foot in the ground and decide to stay in Edmonton. That would hurt the Oilers' ability to add depth this offseason.

Thankfully, that would not hurt the Oilers' ability to re-sign Connor McDavid. He is eligible for an extension on July 1, but that deal would not kick in until 2026. Arvidsson could be on the way out this offseason, but he holds the cards in any negotiation.