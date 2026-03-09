Duke had a phenomenal season, finishing at the top of the college basketball world. Now, several members of the team are receiving the spoils of their hard work. The Blue Devils cleaned up at the ACC Awards ahead of the ACC tournament. Cameron Boozer, arguably one of the best players in the sport, secured huge award wins for his standout rookie season.

In addition to being named Rookie of the Year, he also took home Player of the Year honors. Those two awards, of course, see him honored with an All-ACC First Team selection as well as a place on the All- ACC First Team Rookie Selection. Boozer finished the regular season campaign with 22.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, as well as significant NBA Draft buzz. Boozer is presumed to be the latest Blue Devil to be a lottery pick this Summer.

Elsewhere in the Duke men's basketball orbit, Maliq Brown was honored for his standout defense during the regular season campaign. He won ACC Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year. Dame Sarr also joined Brown on the All-ACC Defensive team, as he shone as one of the best perimeter defenders in the conference. Isaiah Evans was selected for Third Team All-ACC honors, with Patrick Ngongba II getting honorable recognition.

To cap it off, Jon Scheyer was awarded ACC Coach of the Year. Scheyer, in his fourth season with the team, is the first Blue Devil coach to win the award since Mike Krzyzewski in 2000. He led the team to a 29-2 record and a 17-1 record in conference.

Now, Duke awaits its ACC tournament opponent after enjoying a double bye.