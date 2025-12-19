The Buffalo Sabres were able to get a 5-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers after a busy week where general manager Kevyn Adams was fired, but unfortunately, they lost one of their players during the victory due to injury. Conor Timmins suffered a non-contact injury while several players battled for a puck in the neutral zone. Timmins' left skate got caught up in the mess, and his left leg ended up bending awkwardly.

Unfortunately, the news came out later that Timmins had suffered a broken leg.

“The Sabres lost defenseman Conor Timmins to a broken leg with 5:20 remaining in their win over the Flyers on Thursday. Timmins is expected to miss six to eight weeks, coach Lindy Ruff said postgame,” the NHL wrote.

With the injury, Timmins is expected to be sidelined through the NHL's Olympic break when it begins in February. This is Timmin's first year with the Sabres after signing a two-year contract in free agency during the summer. Through 32 games, he has six assists.

Timmins being sidelined means that other players will have to step up, and it will probably be Zach Metsa and Jacob Bryson, who will fill the need on the bottom pairing.

The Sabres also suffered an injury to Tyson Kozak in the game.

“Buffalo also lost forward Tyson Kozak to an upper-body injury during the second period. Ruff did not have an update on Kozak after the game,” the NHL wrote.

The Sabres are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with a record of 15-14-4, and with these injuries, it's hard to see if things could get better before they get worse.