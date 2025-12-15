The Buffalo Sabres have failed to make the playoffs in 14 consecutive seasons, the longest active stretch in the NHL. As Buffalo sits tied for last place in the Eastern Conference, it has made another change at an important position. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams has been fired and replaced by Jarmo Kekalainen, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

“Buffalo is making a GM change. Jarmo Kekalainen for Kevyn Adams,” Friedman reported.

“Kevyn Adams has been relieved of his duties as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres,” team owner Terry Pegula wrote in a statement. “I would like to thank Kevyn for his dedication and loyalty to the Buffalo Sabres. He has been a reliable presence, and we are appreciative of his enduring care and commitment. I personally wish him and his entire family all the best.”

Article Continues Below

Adams is from the Buffalo area and spent time as an assistant coach for the team from 2011-13. He came back to the organization in the front office in 2019. He became the general manager in 2020 after a dreadful season for the Sabres. Adams put together a team that nearly broke the streak in 2022, but they fell just short.

Kekalainen was let go from his post as the Columbus Blue Jackets general manager in 2024. He joined the Sabres' front office before the 2025-26 season, and many fans saw the writing on the wall. With still no playoff appearances for Adams, it was only a matter of time until he was let go. Now, with the trade deadline still months away, Kekalainen is in.

The Sabres have one of the biggest deadline pieces on their roster in pending free agent Alex Tuch. But could this move lead to a full teardown in Western New York? Pegula knows he can build a winner in Buffalo, evidenced by his Bills tenure. But it has not worked on the ice.