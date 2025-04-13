The Buffalo Sabres are going to miss the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season. They thought they were powering out of their second rebuild of the drought when they finished ninth in 2022-23. But the core never advanced past that. After a disastrous season this year, general manager Kevyn Adams needs to make some changes. The Sabres should be making trades this offseason, including of local star Alex Tuch.

There are a few big contracts on the Sabres' cap sheet that they will have to work around this offseason. Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, Josh Norris, Mattias Samuelsson, and Owen Power are signed through at least 2030. While it may be better for their future plans to dump one of those players, it will be difficult. The players we suggest trading will have shorter-term deals that other teams are more likely to take on.

Who should the Sabres trade this offseason? And which contenders should call about Alex Tuch?

The Sabres must trade Alex Tuch

When the Sabres traded Jack Eichel in 2021, it was a difficult sell to the fanbase. He was supposed to be their next franchise player to lift them from the ashes. But drama between the player and the front office forced a trade to the Vegas Golden Knights. When they got local kid Alex Tuch back in the deal, it softened the sting slightly. But now, it is time to move on.

Tuch will be in the final year of his deal in 2025-26, paying him $4 million. A new team would easily be able to fit him under their cap and extend him if he were a good fit. A return to the Minnesota Wild would be perfect for both sides, as would a trip down the thruway to the New York Rangers. A full-year rental of Tuch could net the Sabres a solid prospect to build around in the future.

Tuch will turn 29 years old this offseason, and the chances are that the Sabres won't be competitive during his prime. Even though his Syracuse roots made him a fan-favorite, it is time to move on.

It may be time to make a risky decision at goalie

The Sabres have Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on a deal worth $4.75 million through 2029. They also have 23-year-old Devon Levi, once considered a top goalie prospect, playing in the American Hockey League. Levi, the former Mike Richter Award winner at Northeastern University, has not played well in limited NHL action. Is it time to move on?

There are plenty of teams desperately trying to develop one goalie to get them over the playoff hump. The New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers are going into the playoffs with goaltending as their biggest question mark. But that does not necessarily mean the Sabres have to make a move. Trading Levi, a former seventh-round pick, now could net a massive return.

Could the Oilers or Devils part with a top prospect to get Levi? Certainly, especially considering their statuses as top teams in the league. But a trade of Luukkonen is more likely because of his age and Levi's ascending AHL numbers. There is no rush to do this now, but the opportunity is there for Buffalo to trade from a strength.

Connor Clifton should be on the move

The Sabres made one big trade deadline move that could have Connor Clifton on the move. They picked up Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the Ottawa Senators for Dylan Cozens and Dennis Gilbert. Bernard-Docker has a higher ceiling than Gilbert and should improve their defensive core. With three massive contracts already on the blueline and Bowen Byram coming up, Clifton should be on the move.

The veteran Clifton has one year left at $3.3 million after the 2024-25 season. While his production has been limited since joining the Sabres, some contenders could want a veteran right-handed defenseman at a reasonable salary. With Byram needing a new contract, the Sabres will have four high-priced defenseman. Spreading some of that wealth to the forwards and opening a spot for a prospect would be smart business.

The Sabres need significant improvements this offseason to break the drought anytime soon. Trading these players could allow them to spend in free agency and add to their prospect pipeline. It may not work, but their current formula isn't either.