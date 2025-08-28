The Calgary Flames have missed the postseason in three consecutive seasons, but have some hope for the future. Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf was a revelation in 2024-25, nearly winning the Calder Trophy. They almost snuck into the postseason because of Wolf's excellent season. But the biggest storyline for the Flames is the Rasmus Andersson trade market. Captain Mikael Backlund spoke with The Athletic's Michael Russo about the inevitability of the deal.

“Yeah, he’s getting traded. It’s obvious,” Backlund said, per Russo. “But the team wants value. He wants a big contract. So he wants to play well. The team needs him to play well. So, just go out and play. I talked to him, too, and he doesn’t want to be a distraction. So it’s all good. It’s too bad it’s come to this. I don’t think that they’re close to getting an agreement or anything, but you never know. Things could change. We’ll see.”

Andersson is entering the final year of the six-year, $27.3 million deal he signed with the Flames. That $4.55 million average annual value has been a bargain throughout his prime. Now, he is looking for a big deal that Calgary is not looking to give him. That is almost certainly going to lead to a deal before the NHL trade deadline in March.

If the Flames are in a playoff spot at the deadline, they will have a fascinating decision to make. Is losing Andersson for free worth making the playoffs? There are incredible Stanley Cup contenders in the Western Conference, including their rival Edmonton Oilers. Trading Andersson would give them a starting place for a quicker rebuild.

The Flames will be a team to watch ahead of the NHL trade deadline, as Rasmus Andersson could be the best player traded. Can they shock everyone and have a great first half?