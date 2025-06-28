The 2025 NHL Draft is set to wrap up on Saturday, with rounds 2-7 getting underway at 12 p.m. ET. Even while the draft fun is still ongoing, teams are beginning to turn their attention to free agency, which opens on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET. One team in particular that could be busy this offseason is the Calgary Flames, as reports indicate they are looking to lock up defenseman Rasmus Andersson to a new long-term contract before the new campaign gets underway.

Anderson has turned himself into a key piece of the Flames defense, as he's spent all nine seasons of his career in Calgary. Last year, Andersson tied his career-high for goals in a season with 11, while also dishing out 20 assists. It's clear the Flames want to keep the talented Swedish defender in town, but to this point, it doesn't seem like much progress has been made.

“Doesn't sound like the Flames are close on anything regarding Rasmus Andersson at this point,” Pierre LeBrun of TSN reported. “Obviously that (changes) with one phone call, but at this point nothing that's been offered has moved the needle for them. They're happy to be patient on it.”

Flames taking their time with Rasmus Andersson contract extension talks

The good news when it comes to these contract talks with Andersson is that he still has a year left on his current deal, giving the front office time to figure things out. Given that Andersson has popped up in trade rumors early on this offseason, though, there could be a bit of an added incentive to come to a resolution sooner rather than later.

After missing the playoffs for the third straight season, Calgary is going to be working hard to find a way to build their roster up so that they can get over the hump next season. Extending Andersson isn't the most pressing piece of business this time has on their plate, and while a deal isn't close now, that could change at some point in the coming months.