The Pittsburgh Pirates have an opportunity to address one of their most glaring weaknesses at the winter meetings by pursuing Arizona's elite second baseman, Ketel Marte. With the Diamondbacks signaling their willingness to engage in trade discussions, the Pirates can construct a compelling offer that balances both franchises' needs without being lopsided. Pittsburgh's surplus of young pitching talent and promising prospects creates the ideal foundation for a deal that could transform their offense and provide Arizona the starting pitching reinforcement they desperately need heading into 2026.

The Pitching Package Pittsburgh Can Offer for Ketel Marte

The Pirates' strength lies in their exceptional rotation depth and promising young arms. Mitch Keller represents the centerpiece of any Marte trade proposal—his three years and $56 million remaining on his contract align with Arizona's salary structure, and his 4.15 ERA since 2022 provides stability for a Diamondbacks rotation in flux. Keller's durability matters significantly, having made 124 starts over the last four seasons and ranking among the league's most reliable innings-eaters. Beyond Keller, the Pirates can sweeten the offer with a high-ceiling prospect like Hunter Barco, the 6-foot-4 left-hander who has impressed scouts with his development trajectory. Barco's advanced changeup and improving fastball give Arizona a long-term pitching prospect to develop in their system, addressing their organizational depth concerns.

To further balance the proposal, Pittsburgh can include Braxton Ashcraft, the promising young relief prospect who posted a 2.71 ERA over 69.2 innings in 2025 as a rookie. Ashcraft's effectiveness out of the bullpen and potential to transition into a more prominent role makes him a valuable addition. These three arms—Keller, Barco, and Ashcraft—create a substantial package that addresses Arizona's stated emphasis on starting pitching while providing bullpen security.

While the Pirates would be surrendering significant pitching depth, they need complementary pieces to make this trade equitable. The Diamondbacks could include a mid-tier prospect from their system to balance the baseball trade value. Additionally, Arizona could take back one of Pittsburgh's expendable international prospects or a low-ceiling minor league arm to help offset the number of players exchanged. This prevents the deal from becoming too one-sided while still allowing both teams to address their core needs.

The inclusion of a salary-neutral structure is critical. Marte's $91 million contract through 2030 with a $11.5 million option is reasonable for a player of his caliber, but moving Keller's $56 million responsibility creates financial flexibility for Pittsburgh to invest in other areas. This arrangement allows the Pirates to maintain payroll stability while improving their middle infield without mortgaging their entire future.

Pirates' Perfect Trade Offer for Ketel Marte:

Pirates Receive:

2B Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Receive:

RHP Mitch Keller

LHP Hunter Barco

RHP Braxton Ashcraft

Why This Deal Makes Sense for Both Franchises

Pittsburgh gains an immediate superstar in Marte, transforming their second base production from one of the league's worst to elite overnight. His .283 batting average, .893 OPS, and 28 home runs in 2025 fit perfectly into a lineup desperate for offensive production. The Pirates ranked last in runs scored and home runs last season, and Marte represents a controllable, long-term solution at a premium position. His five-year contract structure through 2030 provides continuity and removes draft pick compensation, keeping Pittsburgh's future intact.

For Arizona, the return addresses their most critical need—starting pitching depth. The Diamondbacks received the Marte contract for its value, and moving him now maximizes his trade return before his salary escalates and potential defensive decline diminishes his market. Keller provides a proven, durable starter who can anchor their rotation while Barco and Ashcraft represent upside in their development system. The trade allows Arizona to retool around their younger prospects like Jordan Lawler while addressing pitching concerns that have plagued their playoff aspirations.