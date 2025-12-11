Before the Dec. 10, 2025 edition of Dynamite Winter is Coming aired, fans witnessed WWE and AEW legend Sting's son Steven Borden make his surprising debut.

Sting's son wrestled a dark match in Atlanta, Georgia, where he defeated Kieran Gray, who was also his singles match debut opponent and a fellow Darby Allin trainee. Yesterday's victory marked Borden's first match in less than a month after his singles debut and two months after his first-ever match.

He was also involved last year at AEW Revolution during Sting's retirement bout against The Young Bucks. Borden had appeared as Sting’s Wolfpac persona while his brother, Garrett, appeared as his father's Surfer Sting persona.

Before wrestling, Borden played tight end for the University of Kentucky in 2013 and 2014 and has also been the general manager of SAGA Fitness since July 2021. With pro-wrestling running in his genes, Borden could soon become one of the top names in the industry if he continues to keep up his good performances.

AEW's Darby Allin comments on Sting's son's wrestling debut

A couple of months ago, while appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Darby Allin opened up about his role as Borden’s main coach. Reflecting on his progress, Allin continued to praise him after his debut match.

“He had his first match last week. I wrestled him in a tag team match. It was good. For his first match, yeah, it was good.”

Steven Borden was not particularly interested in pursuing a pro-wrestling career. However, he wanted to start training soon after getting involved in his father's retirement match. Earlier this year, Steven Borden teamed with JD Drake to take on the team of Darby Allin and Killer Kross.