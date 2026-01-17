It's seemed likely all season long that the Calgary Flames would eventually trade star defenseman Rasmus Andersson in the final year of his contract — and it looks like that time is coming.

The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on Friday that talks have intensified over the last several days, and a potential deal getting the Swede a change of scenery could be completed by the end of the weekend.

A day later, TSN's Darren Dreger added even more fuel to that fire, reporting that Andersson's market had been narrowed down to four teams.

“Things can develop quickly. However, sources say 4 teams remain in the mix for Flames Dman, Rasmus Andersson,” Dreger wrote on X on Saturday. “Two teams in the East and two in the West. Boston and Vegas are strong contenders. Unless there’s progress, there’s a decent chance Andersson plays today for Cgy.”

The hockey insider didn't specify the other two teams, but despite the noise, Dreger expects Andersson to play for the Flames against the New York Islanders at the Saddledome on Saturday afternoon.

Flames' Rasmus Andersson saga finally concluding?

Andersson has played his entire career with the Flames after being selected 53rd overall in the 2015 NHL Draft. He's emerged into the top defenseman on the team in 2025-26, quarterbacking the top powerplay unit and managing 10 goals and 29 points in 47 games.

That's third on the roster behind only Nazem Kadri and Michael Backlund, who have 32 and 31, respectively.

Since Andersson's name hit the trade block last season, he's continued to be one of the top players available ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline.

He's been linked relentlessly to the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars, and there were previous reports that he turned down a trade to the Los Angeles Kings. The Ottawa Senators also have documented interest in the veteran over the last couple of weeks, although Canada's capital could be on his six-team no-trade list.

LeBrun reported that Flames general manager Craig Conroy has finally received the type of offer he is comfortable with to part ways with the pending unrestricted free agent blue liner.

Andersson was once considered a cornerstone of Calgary's defense, but the trade rumors began during a difficult 2024-25 season — and considering his expiring contract.

His play at both ends of the rink has improved drastically this year, but it seems management can't justify giving him a significant financial commitment with the franchise not having made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2021-22 — and currently 30th in NHL standings.

It'll be interesting to see if Andersson's days in Alberta conclude before the end of the weekend.