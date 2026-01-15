Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson has seen his name swirling in trade rumors for most of the last year — and it looks like a change of scenery could finally be coming for the Swede.

As The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported earlier this week, Flames general manager Craig Conroy has been receiving more frequent trade calls regarding the star defenseman, who is playing out the final season of a six-year, $27.30 million contract he signed back in January of 2020.

“Several teams are believed to have re-engaged in trade talks with Calgary about Andersson since the holiday roster freeze was lifted and trade talks have picked up recently, according to multiple reports,” wrote Pagnotta on Tuesday.

“The Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings are some of the teams interested in Andersson, who also has a six-team no-trade list as part of his contract.”

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Kings tried to acquire the veteran defenseman last summer, but the 29-year-old declined to sign a contract extension with the club, per TFP.

It was also reported beforehand that Andersson would prefer to be traded to the Golden Knights, although he has denied those reports. It's expected that LA will circle back — as will Vegas ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline.

Flames struggling after strong December

After a brutal start to the 2025-26 season, the Flames surged in December, winning nine of 13 games in the calendar month. But it's been a different story in the New Year; Calgary has lost five of six games — all in regulation — since the start of January.

Conroy and management have probably seen enough to at least commit to a re-tool; the Flames are now 19-23-4 and second last in the Pacific Division, ahead of only the NHL-worst Vancouver Canucks.

Despite that, Andersson has had a strong year, quarterbacking the top powerplay unit and registering 10 goals and 29 points over 46 games. He's currently the No. 1 player on TFP's Trade Watch List, and would be an attractive addition to multiple Stanley Cup contenders in 2026.

The fact he makes just $4.55 million against the salary cap certainly won't turn away any interested teams, either.

Along with Andersson, clubs continue to inquire regarding forwards Blake Coleman, Nazem Kadri and Ryan Lomberg. While there is no guarantee any of them get moved, both Coleman and Kadri would likely fetch a decent haul on the trade market.

After losing 5-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, the Flames are back in action against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday — the finale of a five-game road trip for the club.

Following Thursday's tilt, the team will return to Calgary for a five-game homestand that begins against the visiting New York Islanders on Saturday.