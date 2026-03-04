Injured and absent from WWE since WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, former women's champion Bianca Belair has sidelined from in-ring action for nearly a year now. Although she returned for a one-time appearance at Evolution 2025 during Jade Cargill vs. Naomi as a special guest referee, fans now eagerly await her comeback.

In a series of new videos uploaded on Instagram, Belair shared the latest progress on her injury recovery following surgery. “The EST” shared moments and uploaded videos from her ongoing recovery therapies. Throughout the video, Belair seemed to be in extreme pain as she flinched while going through them.

She also uploaded another image of her finger wrapped in a bandage and explaining her “painful” recovery process. “Most days after therapy this is what happens. My finger just stiffens back up. It feels like I’m constantly starting over and everything it’s painful. Every hour I’m trying to move it so eventually it won’t be this way. Also, trying to keep scar tissue from forming again.”

Last year at WrestleMania 41, Belair faced off against IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley in Las Vegas, Nevada. As IYO, Sky won the match, the critically acclaimed match, Belair came out of it an injury that put her on the shelf for months.

While absent for several months now, a report had recently emerged that discussed the potential return and involvement of Belair at WWE WrestleMania 42. With Ripley and Jade Cargill now set to clash at WrestleMania 42, Belair's return seems more probable based on her history with the two.