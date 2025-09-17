The 2025-26 NHL season is less than a month away. After coming agonizingly close to making the postseason last year, the Calgary Flames are looking to right the ship starting next month.

As the team prepares for training camp and preseason, some good news came from the team. Captain Mikael Backlund has signed a two-year contract extension with the Flames, locking the center down through the summer of 2028.

THAT'S OUR CAP 🫡 Mikael Backlund has signed a two-year extension with an AAV of $3.25 million! pic.twitter.com/G1c37LjZ53 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“THAT'S OUR CAP,” posted the team on X, formerly Twitter. “Mikael Backlund has signed a two-year extension with an AAV of $3.25 million!”

The Flames tied the St. Louis Blues with 96 points last season, yet the Blues went to the playoffs due to a tiebreaker. For a team that is so close to a postseason trip, making sure Backlund stays put makes sense.

The 36-year-old has spent his entire career in Calgary after being selected by the team in the first round of 2007's NHL Draft. After this contract expires, it's a possibility that he will retire. Has GM Craig Conroy done enough to help Backlund and his teammates get back to the playoffs?

Article Continues Below

Flames look to improve, reach postseason in 2025-26

So far this offseason, Conroy has only brought in one new player: defenseman Joel Hanley. Trusting mostly the same squad to run it back from last season is not a bad idea. After all, the Flames missed out on the postseason because of a tiebreaker. In a solid Western Conference, who knows just how far Calgary would have made it last season?

However, the focus is now on the upcoming season. Extending Backlund, especially at just $3.25 million a season, was a smart move from Conroy and the front office. Their captain loves playing in Calgary, and the Flames certainly appreciate the loyalty.

Conroy also inked young goaltender of the future Dustin Wolf to a big extension earlier this offseason. Most of Calgary's core is locked in for the foreseeable future. Can Backlund help lead the Flames back to the postseason in 2025-26? Either way, this looks to be a win-win extension for both parties.