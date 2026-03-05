The Green Bay Packers need to make some tough calls this offseason to balance their salary cap. Green Bay may need to let players walk in free agency, or even make some cuts, to create some budget before the new league year. The Packers made the first of what could be several roster moves over the next few days to do just that.

The Packers are restructuring the contract of Pro Bowl safety Xavier McKinney to create more cap space, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

McKinney is scheduled to earn $4.25 million in base salary in 2026. But the Packers will convert most of that salary into a signing bonus, spreading that money out equally over the rest of his contract.

McKinney has six years of experience in the NFL, which makes his minimum salary $1.215 million per CBA rules. That means Green Bay can convert up to $3.035 million into a signing bonus.

The Packers signed McKinney to a four-year contract worth $68 million during the 2024 free agent cycle. He immediately proved that he is worth every penny of that contract.

McKinney immediately had a Pro Bowl season in 2024, logging 88 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, and a whopping eight interceptions. He followed that up with another strong performance in 2025, though he was unable to maintain his absurd interception production.

The 27-year-old safety is under contract through the 2027 season in Green Bay. However, he could end up being an extension candidate in the future if he keeps playing at a high level.

Green Bay was $5.07 million over the 2026 salary cap before restructuring McKinney's contract. The Packers will need to make additional moves to become cap compliant before the start of the new league year next week.

It will be exciting to see how the Packers approach the upcoming offseason.