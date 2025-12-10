The 6-6-1 Dallas Cowboys' hopes of making the NFL playoffs absorbed a significant blow in Week 14, when they saw their three-game winning streak end in a 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.

Moreover, Dallas had one of its best players go down with an injury, with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb unable to finish that contest because of a brain injury. Now, he needs to clear the NFL's concussion protocol to get the green light to play in Week 15's matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

For what it's worth, Lamb was among the limited participants in Dallas' practice on Wednesday, a good sign for his availability for the Vikings game, according to the Cowboys' official injury report. Also, cornerback Trevon Diggs was listed with a limited practice label on the report. Diggs has missed the last seven games due to a knee injury.

Lamb was having a productive outing downfield before he left the Lions game. At the time of his exit, he already had 121 receiving yards on six receptions and eight targets, though he was not able to find the end zone. Nevertheless, his total receiving yards led all players in the contest, while wideout Ryan Flournoy finished behind Lamb with 115 receiving yards on nine catches and 13 targets to go with a touchdown.

In his sixth season in the NFL thus far, Lamb has accumulated 865 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 57 catches. He remains on pace to crack the 1,000-yard mark for the fifth season in a row, but the clear focus for him and his team is to reach the playoffs amid the Cowboys' flickering postseason hopes.