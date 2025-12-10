Michigan football shared some big news that will change the future of the team, as Sherrone Moore was fired as the head coach. Athletic director Warde Manuel broke his silence on the firing, saying that Moore was involved in an inappropriate relationship, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” Manuel said.

Biff Poggi is set to serve as the interim head coach.

Moore had been with Michigan for some time, as he started out as the tight ends coach in 2018 and moved up to co-offensive coordinator in 2021. He became the sole offensive coordinator in 2023 and was the acting head coach when John Harbaugh was suspended from the Big Ten because of the sign-stealing scandal. The Wolevrines went 3-0 at that time.

When Harbaugh left to coach the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, Moore became the full-time head coach. In his first season as the coach, he went 8-5, including big wins against Ohio State and Alabama.

The next season, Moore had to miss two games because of a suspension, as part of the sign-stealing scandal. Poggi served as the acting head coach during those two games, and he got the wins against Central Michigan and Nebraska.

As of now, it looks like Poggi will be taking the reins once again, and it will be interesting to see what the future of the program will be. As for Moore, there's a good chance that he will be on the shelf for some time, as those accusations are serious when it comes to being a part of any program.

It feels similar to when Ime Udoka was fired as the head coach of the Boston Celtics for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.