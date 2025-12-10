Trade conversations across the league continue to accelerate, and the Indiana Pacers have positioned themselves among the teams evaluating frontcourt upgrades. The Pacers, still seeking a long-term center after losing Myles Turner in free agency, have reportedly checked in with the Los Angeles Clippers regarding a potential deal for veteran center Ivica Zubac. The inquiry comes as Indiana works to stabilize its roster during a season far removed from last year’s run to the NBA Finals.

ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel reported Wednesday that several teams have inquired about Zubac and that Indiana is one of the organizations that recently made exploratory contact.

“A variety of teams have already begun calling the Los Angeles Clippers to inquire about Ivica Zubac this season, sources said. Multiple suitors are expected to continue pursuing Zubac this trade season, and one of those teams is the Indiana Pacers.

Since losing Myles Turner in free agency, the Pacers have been searching for their new long-term center. A few names have emerged as potential targets for Indiana, which recently made a call to LA discussing Zubac, sources said.

However, the Clippers have yet to tip their hand in terms of their plans this season and what will happen after their dreaded 6-18 start to the year. The organization has signaled that they have no interest in trading Zubac, yet rival teams believe LA would be willing to have open discussions if multiple first-round picks were offered for the center.

On the Clippers' side of things, it seems very unlikely that they will part ways with Zubac this season. Never say never, though, and this ideology could change at any moment, especially if LA receives an offer it can't refuse. This is certainly not that offer, as this hypothetical scenario is simply the blueprint for what Indiana would have to work with in their pursuit of Zubac.”

Pacers’ hunt for a long-term center continues as Clippers’ Ivica Zubac emerges as a top target

Indiana’s inquiry into Zubac comes shortly after the franchise was also linked to Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford as part of its wider search for interior help. The Pacers have continued to evaluate options while Tyrese Haliburton remains sidelined until next season with an Achilles injury.

Zubac, 28, is producing one of the strongest seasons of his career. He is averaging 15.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 59.9 percent from the field across 24 appearances. He is logging 32.8 minutes per contest and remains a central part of the Clippers’ defensive structure. Last season, he earned All-Defensive Second Team honors while helping guide Los Angeles to a 50–32 record before the team fell to the Denver Nuggets in seven games in the first round. He is making $18.1 million this season after signing a three-year, $58.6 million extension in August 2024.

The Clippers, now 14th in the Western Conference, will attempt to halt their two-game losing streak Thursday when they travel to Houston to face the Rockets (15–6) at 8 p.m. ET.

Indiana enters Friday’s matchup in Philadelphia at 6–18, a stark contrast to last season when the franchise advanced to the NBA Finals before falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games. The Pacers have won two straight and will look to extend that streak against the 76ers (13–10) at 7 p.m. ET as they continue their search for long-term stability at center.

Whether discussions with Los Angeles progress remains unclear, but league-wide interest in Zubac is expected to continue throughout the trade cycle.