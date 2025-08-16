Nazem Kadri has emerged into the most important forward on the Calgary Flames, and one of the more reliable centers in the National Hockey League. The 34-year-old has played a full 82-game slate in each of the last three seasons and accumulated 198 points in that span.

But is it enough to earn him consideration for an ultra-competitive Team Canada roster at next year's Winter Olympics in Italy? The London, Ontario native thinks so.

“I feel like I deserve a chance,” Kadri told The Athletic's Julian McKenzie on Thursday. “I think over the last few seasons I’ve certainly proven that with my statistics and the winning pedigree. I think it speaks for itself.”

The Stanley Cup champion continued: “Honestly, man, it would be an absolute dream come true to somehow crack that team. I’ve been a long shot before. I’m looking forward to giving myself an opportunity. But I understand I’m going to have to play well.

“I’m playing some of my best hockey. I feel good. I take pride in looking after myself and making sure, medically and physically, that everything’s balanced and in line. I put in a lot of hours and a lot of time and effort to make sure I’m prepared. I’m just a competitive guy and when that puck drops, it’s game on.”

Kadri was left off Canada's 42-player orientation camp roster earlier in August, which certainly doesn't help the veteran's chances. If he could play the wing, it would give him more opportunity to crack the roster. But he has played primarily down the middle for his entire 16-year NHL career.

With centers Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Brayden Point already on the team — they were selected alongside Sam Reinhart and Cale Makar — there are only so many spots to go around.

Where would Nazem Kadri fit on Canada's roster?

There's virtually no chance that any of McDavid, Crosby, MacKinnon and Point will be shifting to the wing. And Canada boasts a plethora of excellent centers who will be vying for a precious few spots, most notably Anthony Cirelli, Mark Scheifele, Robert Thomas and Nick Suzuki.

Considering that, it's very hard to see a path to Kadri making the team, despite a couple of really strong campaigns with the Flames. The last time he suited up for his country was back at the 2014 World Championship — Canada didn't medal that year.

Kadri also hasn't played meaningful hockey since winning Lord Stanley with the Colorado Avalanche back in 2022, which will also hurt his chances. Calgary hasn't advanced to the postseason in any of Kadri's three years with the club.

It would take a herculean effort at the start of the 2025-26 campaign to give Kadri the consideration he wants, but it's too early to rule him out just yet.

The Winter Olympic rosters will be finalized early in 2026, and the tournament is set to begin on February 11 in Milan-Cortina. Whether or not Kadri is chosen to represent his country, it'll be the first time NHL players will suit up in Olympic competition since 2014 — and the tournament should be absolutely electric.