The San Francisco 49ers (8-4) overcame Brock Purdy’s three-interception game on Monday Night Football, beating the Carolina Panthers 20-9. San Francisco remains in the playoff hunt despite numerous injuries to key contributors. And prior to the MNF matchup, fans learned of the latest drama surrounding San Francisco.

Reporting revealed the 49ers voided Brandon Aiyuk’s 2026 guaranteed money, indicating that the two sides are headed for a split. While San Francisco voided the wideout’s contract guarantees back in training camp, the decision was first reported last week. Now the 49ers are navigating the media attention generated by the months-old move. GM John Lynch addressed the team’s stance on Aiyuk in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area.

“There are things that happen, there’s basic rules, team rules, league rules. I can tell you, as a team, we don’t have many. The ones we do have are very important to us, and when they’re not adhered to– this is the first time it’s happened in our tenure. We felt like we had no other recourse as to exercise those things,” Lynch said.

Brandon Aiyuk’s 49ers future remains murky

“Brandon’s rehabbing. He’s trying to get back on the field… We want nothing more for Brandon to come back and be a part of this team because he’s a really good football player… We’re better when he’s on the field,” Lynch added.

“Our guys have done a tremendous job of picking up the load when he’s been gone. And so, we have enough. But it’d sure be nice to have another piece.”

The 49ers would certainly benefit from Aiyuk’s return. But the situation remains as murky now as it was in the offseason. And it's still unknown if Aiyuk will play if he's cleared.

The 49ers have shown interest in trading Aiyuk after the season. And voiding nearly $25 million in guaranteed money for 2026 will certainly help clear the way for a trade if that’s the direction the team chooses. But Aiyuk’s status for the 2025 season remains up in the air.

The veteran wideout suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 7 last year. Aiyuk tore the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s been sidelined since, starting the 2025 campaign on the physically unable to perform list.

The injury occurred less than two months after the 49ers signed Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million extension.