The NFL's celebration of Thanksgiving is already behind us, but Week 13 is just getting started for all the fantasy football managers prepping for the impending playoffs. Major teams were in action during the week, leaving a number of starting fantasy wide receivers already through with their Week 13 action. Sunday will be here soon, so we'll take a look at some of the viable streaming options for your fantasy matchups.

The Packers beat the Lions on Thanksgiving 31-24, but Lions' Jameson Williams was the star receiver with seven catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb shined with seven catches for 112 yards and a score in Dallas' win over Kansas City while Ja'Marr Chase led the way with seven catches for 110 yards in the Bengals' upset over the Ravens. On Black Friday, the Bears took down the Eagles, but it was AJ Brown leading receivers with 10 catches, 132 yards, and two touchdowns.

Without further speculation, we'll bring you our top streaming wide receivers for NFL Week 13. The following players are available in 50% or more of ESPN Fantasy Football leagues, so don't hesitate to scoop them up before the weekend to ensure success for your upcoming matchups!

Week 13 Fantasy: Streaming Wide Receivers

WR Keon Coleman (BUF) – Rostered in 49% of leagues

Bills' Head Coach Sean McDermott cleared up any speculation behind WR Keon Coleman's suspected “benching” over the last few weeks due to behavior, listed as a healthy scratch in Week 11 against the Buccaneers and in Week 12 against the Texans. However, Coleman has been reported on track to play in Week 13, so we're expecting to see a much more motivated version of him returning to action.

Coleman is still available in just over 50% of ESPN leagues and with the NFL playoffs arriving quickly, the Buffalo Bills will need every weapon necessary in mounting their postseason run. With WR Khalil Shakir serving as Josh Allen's safety blanket throughout this season, the Bills will benefit greatly from having a talented athlete like Coleman locked-in and ready to play. Go grab him if he's still available in your league.

WR Jayden Higgins (HOU) – Rostered in 35.6% of leagues

Quarterback CJ Stroud is set to return in Week 13 from a short injury stint due to a concussion, immediately boosting this Texans' passing attack and the wide receiver room as a result. With WR Nico Collins serving as the true No. 1 option, rookie Jayden Higgins has emerged as the next best receiver on the roster. He's scored a touchdown in three of his last five games, totaling 10.0 or more fantasy points on each of those occasions.

Higgins should see some added work in running his route tree with Stroud healthy and throwing the ball once again as they're matching up against a questionable Indianapolis Colts' secondary. If Higgins can find pay dirt once again, he should be a solid streaming option if you're pressed for starters come Sunday.

WR Parker Washington (JAX) – Rostered in 24.3% of leagues

Parker Washington currently ranks as ESPN's WR40 in terms of points scored (107.6) on the season, making him a viable streaming option throughout much of the year. The Jacksonville Jaguars have been hot as a whole, winning three of their last four games and scoring 27 or more points on each occasion. During that stretch, Washington has managed to find the end zone twice.

Furthermore, over the Jaguars' last five games, Washington has notched double-digit fantasy totals in four weeks. He's coming into Week 13 following his highest-scoring fantasy game (18.1 PPR) of the season, so expect him to be another consistent target for QB Trevor Lawrence as they face one of the NFL's worst defenses in the Tennessee Titans.

WR John Metchie III (NYJ) – Rostered in 9.7% of leagues

With Jets' star wide receiver Garrett Wilson on Injured Reserve until at least Week 15, the No. 1 receiver role has been wide open as the Jets continue to figure things out at quarterback as well. John Metchie III has stepped up in a massive way, notching a season-high six receptions and 65 receiving yards in Week 12 against the Ravens.

Even more impressive, Metchie has found the end zone in back-to-back games and will look to extend his touchdown streak in Week 13. Last week was also his highest scoring fantasy week with 18.5 PPR points, so expect Metchie to continue building on a hot start with his new team until Wilson can return.