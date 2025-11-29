The SEC coaching carousel once again garnered attention on Black Friday after Ole Miss’s 38-19 Egg Bowl win. In what could ultimately be Lane Kiffin’s final appearance on the Rebels’ sideline, the team overcame an unraveling, chaotic start in Oxford.

The rivalry matchup, fueled by early tension, sideline skirmishes, and punches thrown, ultimately settled into a decisive Ole Miss victory that pushed the program to an 11-1 regular-season finish, its best close since the 2020 campaign.

Around the same time, Texas delivered a massive ripple effect across the conference. A 27-17 win by the Texas Longhorns over the previously unbeaten Texas A&M Aggies eliminated the No. 3 team from SEC Championship eligibility.

That outcome accomplished more than altering playoff scenarios; it also applied new pressure to Kiffin, who is now weighing whether to stay at Ole Miss or accept what many believe is the imminent LSU offer.

“Tomorrow is supposed to be decision day for Lane Kiffin. But with Texas win tonight, an Iron Bowl upset would send Ole Miss to the SEC championship game.” On3 insider Pete Nakos posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The fact highlights why the Rebels’ coach may have delayed his call, as the Texas victory didn’t just open playoff conversations for the Longhorns. It also created a pathway for Ole Miss to reach Atlanta.

The timing creates a pivotal inflection point. With Texas now sitting on one of the nation’s signature wins, talk of a Georgia vs. Alabama or Ole Miss SEC Championship matchup intensifies. Despite Texas’s signature win, its 9-3 mark and three losses still cloud its climb beyond the fringe of CFP qualification, positioning its best outcome around No. 12.

If the Alabama Crimson Tide drop the Iron Bowl to Auburn, the Rebels would punch their ticket to the SEC’s final stage for the first time under Kiffin.

While LSU hasn’t returned to the CFP since winning it all in 2020, the Rebels are primed to enter the 12-team bracket on December 7 thanks to their near-flawless season.

If the Iron Bowl bends Ole Miss’ path to Atlanta, it may also bend the future of the Rebels' head coach. A late twist in Auburn could be the final voice in the room before Saturday brings clarity to college football’s biggest looming decision.