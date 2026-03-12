The development curve for a rookie is rarely linear, and that has certainly been the case this season in the FedEx Forum. Though Cedric Coward's first run through the NBA's 82-game gauntlet has been far from a smooth ride, the grumbling Memphis Grizzlies are still encouraged by what they've seen from their 2025 first-round pick. Still, Tuomas Iisalo wants to see more from the 22-year-old.

Coward (knee management, game-day decision) may not suit up against the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks. However, the rookie knows Iisalo's on-court checklist when available. Of course, it all starts on the defensive end.

“There are several things. I think the basic package, the basic play is at the point of attack, being more solid, guarding the ball in different positions, especially against quicker guys on the perimeter,” Iisalo explained. “That's one of the things.”

Finding some confidence was another.

Grizzlies clear with Cedric Coward

Coward seems to have sorted out the rookie wall woes despite the sore knee. He appeared in just four games during February, averaging eight points while shooting a frigid 20% from beyond the arc. That right knee posterior capsule sprain took all the spring out of his shot, but he has looked sharp in March (3 games), posting 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while knocking down 40% of his triples.

On the season, averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, on 46.7% shooting (34.4% 3PA), hits the 11th overall pick baseline of expectations. Iisalo noted that integrating Coward more intentionally into the half-court offense is perhaps the best way to maximize that first-round investment.

“Offensively, for the end of the season, we want to see him more in the creation situations,” Iisalo stressed. “That's something. It's one of the challenges we have. It's been a challenge to get Cedric involved, but I think we did it a little bit better. I think getting him touches offensively, balancing out the off-ball game, but looking for complete development there. Offensively, he can do a lot.”

For a player who took an unconventional path from Division III Willamette University through Eastern Washington and Washington State to become a lottery pick, the challenges are relatively easy. Time and repetition will solve most of the problems. Just go compete and learn while there is no pressure to win.

The tanking Grizzlies should be able to provide plenty of both over the next few weeks. Then Cedric Coward should be expected to run the NBA Summer League show against a stacked 2026 class. With another six months of sorting through the playbook, Iisalo should have a postseason-ready piece next year. Well, if the rookie clears every challenge on the now-public checklist.