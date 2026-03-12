Team USA is preparing for the quarterfinals at the World Baseball Classic. Thanks to an effort from Team Italy, Team USA will play against Canada on Friday night.

Ahead of the quarterfinals, Team USA made some changes to the roster as four pitchers have returned to their respective MLB teams, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Clay Holmes is returning to the New York Mets camp and could be replaced by Joe Ryan, according to Heyman. Homes played in one game, pitching three innings, and giving up just one hit. He did not give up a run while striking out six batters.

Ryan Yarbrough returned to the New York Yankees camp, Tarik Skubal to the Detroit Tigers, and Michael Wacha to the Kansas City Royals, according to Nightengale. They are being replaced by Will Vest, Tyler Rogers, and Tim Hill.

Skubal made one start, giving up two hits and one run in three innings. Skubal also had to defend his decision to leave Team USA. Meanwhile, Yarbrough was one of the weaker pitchers for Team USA. He gave up three runs, with two earned in 2.1 innings of work. Finally, Wacha made one appearance and also struggled. He pitched three innings, giving up three runs in his only appearance.

Regardless of the four pitchers leaving camp, there are still quality arms to help Team USA win, such as Paul Skenes, Logan Webb, and Mason Miller.

Team USA may not be the favorite for some insiders to win it all now at the World Baseball Classic, but they will enter the game on Friday as the favorites to knock off Canada.