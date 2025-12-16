LAS VEGAS — It is always hard to drop everything you've been through over a handful of years and move on to something new. That is what San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet has experienced over the last six months, as he departed the Boston Celtics— with whom he had won a championship in 2024—to embark on a new journey.

The 30-year-old big man was ready for a change, not just in his career, but in life. His time going from a developmental player in the G League with the Maine Celtics to becoming a focal point in Boston's main rotation and being a part of a championship team allowed him to realize now was the right time to become a mentor and leader for a young, hungry Spurs team on the rise in the Western Conference.

“I definitely feel like it’s a different part of life and career,” Kornet told ClutchPoints in Las Vegas ahead of the NBA Cup championship on Tuesday. “Overall, I just feel like I am in a different place in my career now. It’s about wanting more responsibility, and with a generally younger team as well, I embrace being someone who can help guide my teammates since I was once in their shoes.

“Becoming a member of the Spurs had definitely been a personal transition for me, not just on the court, but in terms of me and my family life.”

Already, Kornet's experience with the Celtics and his leadership have helped pave the way for immediate success in San Antonio.

After defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 132-119 in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup, the Spurs advanced to Las Vegas to take on the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, who entered Saturday night with a 24-1 record. This is the first time Kornet has reached the final stages of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas, and like many of his teammates, he has embraced what this moment means for the organization.

“It’s been great. It’s been a lot of fun here in Las Vegas. And, obviously, it's a pretty different atmosphere compared to the rest of the NBA season that we're used to,” Kornet stated. “You've got to be able to play in these neutral-site games against these high-level teams, and it's very reminiscent of high school and college. It really does feel like something different than the general regular-season games. It’s certainly something we have all enjoyed being a part of.”

All the pomp and circumstance that comes with making it to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas has been enjoyable for the Spurs and Kornet, but bigger ambitions existed, especially with Oklahoma City on the agenda.

Despite all the talk surrounding the Thunder's aspirations to win back-to-back titles and their pursuit of the NBA record for wins in a single season, the Spurs also entered this NBA Cup semifinals battle with a goal of their own: to prove to the NBA that they are to be taken seriously in a loaded Western Conference.

The Spurs eliminated the Thunder 111-109 in an emotional, hard-fought game on Saturday night, and they were led by Victor Wembanyama, who made his return from a calf injury that sidelined him for nearly a month. Wembanyama's return off the bench and alongside Kornet allowed the Spurs to be a complete team for the first time all season, which allowed them to begin building on their success.

“We were very happy to have Victor back, and obviously, he’s a big part of what we do,” Kornet said. “His energy from the first moment he checked in gave us a lot of fight. There are obviously certain games that just sort of come up that you know are going to have a certain level of competitiveness. To be able to compete against the best, like the Thunder, with these high stakes is an opportunity that you don't take for granted.

“Our mindset of being the best version of ourselves has been consistent all year, and that win against OKC backs up the hard work we’ve put in.”

Spurs use NBA Cup Final as early playoff ambitions

While the Spurs' win over the Thunder counts as any other regular-season win when looking at the schedule and standings, this was no ordinary win for Kornet and San Antonio.

It was clear that handing the Thunder their second loss of the season meant something to this young Spurs team, and that was evident as soon as the final buzzer sounded and Victor Wembanyama let out a scream towards his bench.

Kornet and everyone else responded by running out onto the floor in T-Mobile Arena to celebrate this win with their 21-year-old star, a moment that presented another roadblock that San Antonio has conquered.

“This win meant a lot to us. Everyone talks about the playoffs and looking ahead, and while it's a little difficult to project that far forward, this game sets the foundation for us to keep growing,” Kornet explained. “We’ve been focused on getting our full group back, and look what happens when we finally have that. Different guys step up in different moments, and we are focused on growing as a complete unit to be able to meet the different challenges that come from now through the rest of the season head-on.

“To be able to hit all the different roadblocks, play against all the different teams that pose different threats and challenges in this NBA Cup, and find ways to be able to respond to those obstacles makes us a better team.”

As good as Wembanyama was with 22 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench, every player who checked into the game for the Spurs made a difference.

De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell combined for 67 points. Dylan Harper provided extra energy and production off the bench with his pesky defense and high-IQ ball movement at the point guard position. Kornet, who started the game at center, had eight total rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end of the court.

Although he may not be one of the Spurs' go-to scoring options, Kornet understands his role as a secondary facilitator and one of the best offensive rebounders in the league. His ability to create second-chance scoring opportunities allows guys like Wembanyama, Fox, Castle, and others to capitalize on their opponent's mistakes, which directly ties into the Spurs' overall versatility.

“To really push yourself forward towards the top as a team, you have to be versatile and know how to respond to all different situations. That's what we strive to do, and we want to make it difficult for our opponents to know what we are throwing at them every night. It’s about believing in what we can do and continuing to build on it.”

There is no denying that the NBA Cup has brought out the best in the Spurs.

Their win over the Thunder was arguably the biggest statement any team in the NBA has made to this point in the 2025-26 season, and now the Spurs get a chance to fight for the trophy in a game that will feel like a major playoff matchup. With higher stakes and a meaningful in-season championship on the line, Kornet views this moment as a stepping stone for the Spurs to begin their playoff journey.

“The reality of playing for something with more meaning and the NBA Cup being broken up from that regular-season feeling creates a sense of urgency as you experience in the postseason,” Kornet said while thinking about the journey his team has been on ahead of the NBA Cup championship game. “You can't simulate a playoff series during the regular season, but to be able to have those opportunities to play games like that is something you can't just fabricate and replace.”

“It certainly creates that playoff-like feel, which will be invaluable down the line.”

NBA Cup championship provides opportunity for Spurs, Kornet

The stage is set for the Knicks and Spurs to battle it out to see who will claim this season's NBA Cup championship. For the third time since its arrival, the NBA Cup will go to a new team, and the Spurs' desire to win this year's tournament means more than just the trophy or the prize money that comes along with potentially winning on Tuesday night.

Of course, the money certainly means something to a lot of players, especially those not having big contracts, but Kornet hasn't really given any thought to the idea of adding an extra $530,000 to his bank account because winning this game means more than any amount of money for the Spurs as a whole.

“I’m not really sure,” Kornet admitted when asked what he would use the NBA Cup prize money on. “I’ve joked with my wife and children about it since we’ve been gone for the last three weeks, but there's obviously Christmas coming up and plenty of presents to get! Honestly, I don’t know. The money is a cool incentive and prize, but for us as a team, we are focused on going game by game and having the ability to experience different environments and atmospheres so we are prepared come time for the playoffs.”

“I don’t really have big ambitions with the prize money like other guys, though. Maybe I’ll figure it out after we win.”

Like the Spurs, the Knicks enter Tuesday night's championship game as another team wanting to utilize a win in a big-stage moment as a platform to springboard their own championship aspirations. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are multi-time All-Stars leading the way for New York, and this team was assembled with the core mindset of competing for a spot in the 2026 NBA Finals.

However, the Knicks are just another team for Kornet and San Antonio. No team in the league has been better than Oklahoma City, and in their first opportunity to face them this season, the Spurs picked up a huge, eye-opening win.

Tuesday night's NBA Cup championship game may not count in the record books or as a real game on either team's schedule, but this is another opportunity, the final opportunity, for the Spurs to use the NBA Cup as the foundation of their own playoff dreams.

“As great as the Thunder are, they pose different problems than, say, the Lakers or another team in the West, like Denver or Houston. Even the Knicks present different challenges than OKC, which is why every game is a stepping stone for us to grow as a team,” Kornet said. “We need to be very disciplined and committed for 48 minutes on Tuesday. That would give us the best chance to win.”

“This game means a lot to us, and we want to win to prove that we need to be taken seriously like some of these other playoff-like teams. I am very confident in our ability to win one more game here in Las Vegas.”