Chaos around Michigan football refuses to settle, and now the ripples are reaching well beyond one fired head coach. In the wake of Sherrone Moore’s dismissal “for cause” over an inappropriate relationship with a staffer and subsequent criminal charges, the university’s Board of Regents has reportedly expanded its investigation to examine how the athletic department handled the entire situation, putting added pressure on the program’s leadership at a delicate moment.

Into that storm comes a major domino in the quarterback game. As Hayes Fawcett relayed on X, Michigan QB Jadyn Davis plans to enter the transfer portal after just one year in Ann Arbor. The former five-star was rated as the No. 8 quarterback in the 2024 class, so his decision instantly becomes one of the more notable entries of this cycle.

BREAKING: Michigan QB Jadyn Davis plans to enter the @TransferPortal, sources tell @On3Sports He was ranked as the No. 8 QB in the 2024 Classhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/ARuS2OJK9n — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 16, 2025

For a program already bracing for an administrative investigation and fresh coaching uncertainty, losing a blue-chip passer stings even more. Davis arrived as a potential long-term centerpiece of the post-Jim Harbaugh era, only to see Moore promoted, fired, and now replaced while the broader structure around him shifts under his feet. In that context, looking elsewhere for stability, playing time, or a cleaner reset is hardly surprising.

Article Continues Below

The bigger question for Michigan is what this combination of headlines says to current players and future recruits. A board-driven review of the athletic department, a head coach removed for cause days before a bowl game, and now a top young quarterback heading for the exits is not the sales pitch any blue-blood wants to be making during portal season.

There is at least one bit of good news on the roster front. Safety Rod Moore, a two-time All–Big Ten selection who was limited to just three games this season while recovering from a knee injury, is expected to be able to return for 2026, pending NCAA clearance.

How quickly Michigan can stabilize its leadership, plug the hole in the quarterback room, and turn Rod Moore’s anticipated return into the backbone of another elite defense will go a long way toward determining whether this is a brief crisis or the start of a longer slide.