Matt Campbell is wasting no time reshaping Penn State by leaning heavily on his former Iowa State roster. The new Nittany Lions head coach recently secured commitments from offensive tackle Will Tompkins and versatile athlete AJ Jackson.

Tompkins, a former three-star recruit who preserved four years of eligibility after a redshirt season, is expected to compete for a starting spot immediately following the departures of key tackles to the NFL. Meanwhile, Jackson, who flipped his commitment from the Cyclones, brings explosive potential to the receiving corps and special teams.

These additions signal a clear strategy by Campbell to quickly install his system by bringing in players already familiar with his culture as the program transitions into a post-Franklin era.

The defensive side of the ball is also receiving a significant boost from Ames, as safety Marcus Neal Jr. has officially committed to Penn State. According to Hayes Fawcett on Twitter, Neal decided to join the Nittany Lions after a highly productive season at Iowa State.

BREAKING: Iowa State transfer safety Marcus Neal Jr. has Committed to Penn State This season he totaled 77 tackles, 11 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR, and 2 INT

He arrives in Happy Valley coming off a campaign where he recorded 77 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. His ability to disrupt plays in the backfield was further evidenced by his one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Additionally, his ball-hawking skills led to two interceptions, making him a versatile playmaking asset for new defensive coordinator D Anton Lynn.

Campbell's recruitment of his former players began with standout tight end Benjamin Brahmer, who was one of the first to make the jump to Penn State. Brahmer established himself as one of the premier tight ends in the country during his time with the Cyclones, tallying 75 receptions for nearly 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.

His presence in an offense that traditionally prioritizes the tight end position should provide an immediate security blanket for the quarterback. Another familiar face may soon fill that role, as quarterback Rocco Becht has reportedly planned a visit with the intent to sign. Becht is coming off a season with over 2,500 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

The influx of experienced talent suggests that the Nittany Lions are aiming for an immediate return to the playoff conversation under their new leadership.