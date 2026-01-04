On Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a rematch of Friday night's game between the two teams. Ja Morant is on the injury report for the Grizzlies, currently listed as questionable with a right calf contusion. Here's everything we know about Morant's injury and his playing status vs the Lakers on Sunday.

Ja Morant's playing status vs the Lakers

Considering his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Ja Morant will be able to play against the Lakers on Sunday. Morant played in Friday night's game between the two teams and performed relatively well, but it wasn't enough, as Memphis' comeback attempt came up just short against Los Angeles.

Joining Morant on the injury report are John Kanchar, Ty Jerome, Brandon Clarke, and Vince Williams Jr., each of whom will miss the contest with various injuries, while Santi Aldama is questionable for the game due to right ankle soreness. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, and Gabe Vincent will all remain out for the Lakers.

Overall, the 2025-26 NBA season has been a frustrating one for the Grizzlies, who currently sit at 15-19 heading into Sunday night's game in Los Angeles. Morant has been in and out of the lineup due to both injuries and a suspension earlier this season, and when he has played, he has often looked like a shell of the 2021-22 version of himself, when he was in just his third year in the NBA.

The Grizzlies have gotten some solid contributions this year from role players like Pat Spencer and Jalen Wells, but at this point, it remains to be seen whether the team will be able to turn its season around.

In any case, the Grizzlies and Lakers are set to tip off at 9:30 pm ET.