The transfer portal is officially open, and players around the nation are beginning to commit to their new schools. On Sunday, Lane Kiffin landed his first transfer as the new head coach of the LSU Tigers.

Reports indicate that former Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Jackson Harris committed to LSU, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and On3 Sports. Harris is a big-bodied receiver who should make an immediate impact for Kiffin and the Tigers.

“BREAKING: Hawaii standout transfer WR Jackson Harris has committed to LSU, he tells On3 Sports. The 6'3, 205lbs WR totaled 49 Receptions for 963 Yards & 12 TDs (played 10 games). Harris is the 1st transfer commitment of the Lane Kiffin era at LSU.

Article Continues Below

Harris will be a redshirt junior by the time he joins LSU next season. He began his collegiate career with the Stanford Cardinal before transferring to Hawaii for more playing time last offseason. His 12 scores with the Rainbow Warriors led the Mountain West Conference. He'll have the opportunity to emerge as a star wideout under Lane Kiffin.

This is just the first transfer portal acquisition Kiffin has made so far this offseason. We should expect LSU to be one of the busier programs in the nation. The transfer portal has been a key area for the 50-year-old head coach, especially when he was with the Ole Miss Rebels.

We'll see how the rest of the offseason plays out, as several Ole Miss coaches are expected to leave for jobs at LSU. Lane Kiffin's exit from his former program was a bit messy, but what's done is done, and Kiffin is now in Baton Rouge.