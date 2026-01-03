Eric Morris brings a resume featuring coaching Patrick Mahomes and Cam Ward to Oklahoma State football. All before they signed big money contracts in the NFL. Morris now has his first Cowboys quarterback in familiar face Drew Mestemaker from North Texas.

The 4,379-yard passer made his College Football Transfer Portal destination official Saturday via Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals. While Mestemaker knows Morris' system, there's still a catch attached to this move.

Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals revealed what that catch is involving Mestemaker going from Denton, Tex., to Stillwater.

“Sources tell On3Sports that it's a two-year deal for Drew Mestemaker at Oklahoma State,” Nakos shared on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Drew Mestemaker part of new era of CFB in Oklahoma State move

That's right — a two-year contract is attached to Mestemaker's decision to play for the Cowboys. All part of the new era of NIL and portal decisions.

It's also a sign of the Cowboys getting with the times.

Longtime head coach Mike Gundy got fired following a 1-2 start. Multiple reports revealed Gundy struggled to accept the new climate of CFB amid player transfers and athletes signing NIL deals.

The Cowboys have the OSU NIL Alliance as its collective for student-athletes. It's likely Morris is tapping into that to assist his future Oklahoma State players.

Regardless, Mestemaker created lots of waves during the 2025 season.

He threw an uncanny 608 yards against Charlotte in North Texas' 54-20 rout on Oct. 24. Mestemaker delivered three games of tossing four touchdowns and ended with 34 TDs.

The freshman had UNT hunting for an American Athletic Conference title before falling to eventual champ Tulane. That loss snubbed the Mean Green from a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Now Mestemaker will aim to reinvigorate a once proud program that stumbled to 1-11 last season — the worst mark in Stillwater since 1991's 0-10-1 season.