Heading into a crucial Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, a change needed to be made by the Carolina Hurricanes. Down 2-0 to the Florida Panthers and allowing ten goals in those two losses, Carolina head coach Rod Brind'Amour decided to make a change in goal. He announced to the press, including Sportsnet's Eric Engels on X (formerly Twitter), that Pyotr Kochetkov would get the nod over Frederik Andersen on Saturday.

“Rod Brind'Amour says Pyotr Kochetkov is playing Game 3 over Freddy Andersen,” posted Engels on the social media platform.

This is a big move for the Canes, as something is needed to stop the Panthers' impressive attack. Andersen allowed nine of the ten goals so far after starting both Games 1 and 2. By making a switch to Kochetkov, will Brind'Amour spark his team into an improved performance in Game 3?

Can goalie change spark turnaround for Hurricanes?

By starting Andersen in the first two matchups, Brind'Amour was riding the hot hand. By going back to Kochetkov, he's placing faith back in his young goalie. The hope is that Kochetkov will be the Hurricanes' netminder for the foreseeable future. If he's able to spark a Carolina comeback, starting with Game 3 on Saturday, then the faith that the Canes' brass has him will start to be rewarded. To win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you need elite goaltending. The hope is that the 25-year-old netminder will at least be steady, if not better.

After scoring two goals in Game 1 and none in Game 2, the Carolina offense also needs to step up. It's clear that the Panthers' attack has come to play. There's a reason why they are still vying for a spot in their third straight Stanley Cup Finals. Why they are once again in the Eastern Conference Final. Now, the onus is on the Hurricanes to prove why they are here. Can Kochetkov help to spark an unlikely Canes comeback? Or will he and his teammates falter under professional hockey's brightest lights?