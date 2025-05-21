The Carolina Hurricanes lost to the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Tuesday. They are down 1-0 in the Eastern Conference Final, extending their franchise's Conference Final losing streak to 13. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour knows how the Panthers win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He sent a stern message to his team through the media after an embarrassing Game 1 loss.

“We know that's how they do things,” he said of Florida's provocative play style, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. “Find a way not to let that get to you. Stick to what is going to win us games.”

The game turned in the Panthers' favor early when Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho took a penalty to negate a power play. He retaliated after a skirmish with Anton Lundell, earning a roughing penalty. Brind'Amour explained how that play will determine Carolina's approach going forward.

“I mean, the first penalty is [a] bad call, right? You're going to have those. But that's my thing: Retaliation penalties are not going to get it done. We did a pretty good job with [retaliation], but it just takes one. That's my point. You can't have that one, because that really puts you behind the game, and now it's different.”

The Panthers have won two consecutive Eastern Conference titles and are defending their first Stanley Cup title. They have had playoff success because they know exactly where the line is. They walk right up to it, stop, and let their opponents trip over it. That played out in the Maple Leafs series, where Sam Bennett elbowed Anthony Stolarz and did not get a penalty. But when the Maple Leafs' retaliators took charge, the Panthers picked up power plays.

The Hurricanes must win the physicality game against the Panthers. Otherwise, it will be a repeat of their 2023 Eastern Conference Final matchup, which Florida swept.