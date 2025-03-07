The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline has been a wild affair and the action is beginning to come to a close. One team that many expected to be active is the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago has remained relatively quiet on Friday afternoon. However, they have made a trade with the Detroit Red Wings involving Joe Veleno.

The Blackhawks are acquiring Veleno in a deal with the Red Wings, as first reported by Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli. In exchange, Detroit receives two players, including a familiar face. The Red Wings acquire goalie Petr Mrazek and forward Craig Smith. Mrazek returns to the franchise where he started his career in 2012-13.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.