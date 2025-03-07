The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is finally here! We have already seen some crazy moves leading into March 7th. Mikko Rantanen was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, and may be flipped to the Dallas Stars. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche struck late on Thursday night for Brock Nelson in a trade with the New York Islanders.

There are a ton of moves left to be made by Friday afternoon. The Boston Bruins are reportedly likely to trade Brad Marchand, for instance. Moreover, what happens with Rasmus Risolainen and the Philadelphia Flyers? There are a lot of moving parts, and fans need one spot to stay up to date with the latest news. With no further ado, ClutchPoints presents its 2025 NHL Trade Deadline tracker!

2025 NHL Trade Deadline Day moves

Stars land Rantanen? – The Dallas Stars are reportedly close to trading for Mikko Rantanen in a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes. This seems contingent on Dallas signing Rantanen to an extension, however.

Notable trades made earlier in season

Avalanche land Nelson – The Colorado Avalanche came through late in the night to trade for Brock Nelson. The New York Islanders received two players and two draft picks in return for the now-former Long Island lifer.

Oilers trade for Jake Walman – The Edmonton Oilers were finalizing a Jake Walman trade on Thursday night. Early Thursday morning saw the deal become official. Edmonton traded a conditional first-round pick and a prospect to the Sharks for the 29-year-old defender.

Reilly Smith returns to Vegas – The Vegas Golden Knights brought back an original Golden Misifit on Thursday. Veteran winger Reilly Smith returns through trade from the New York Rangers. The Rangers received Brendan Brisson and a draft pick from the Golden Knights.

Soucy to Broadway – After weeks of intensifying rumors, defenseman Carson Soucy was traded by the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver sent him to the Rangers in exchange for a third-round pick.

Predators, Penguins swap vets – The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins made an interesting trade on Wednesday night. The Predators traded Luke Schenn and Tommy Novak to the Penguins in exchange for Michael Bunting and a draft pick.

Lightning go all in – The Tampa Bay Lightning did it once again around the NHL Trade Deadline. Tampa traded three draft picks — including two firsts — and Mikey Essiymont to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Trent Frederic heads West – Trent Frederic finally saw his name come off the board on Tuesday. The Boston Bruins traded the pending free agent to the Edmonton Oilers in a three-team trade with the New Jersey Devils.

Seth Jones to the Champs – The Florida Panthers fired off a major round on Saturday during the NHL Stadium Series. The Panthers traded goalie Spencer Knight and a first-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Seth Jones.

Stars load up – Back in early February, the Dallas Stars made their first move. Dallas traded a first-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci.

Canucks go back-to-back – The Vancouver Canucks pulled off two major trades on the same night. First, they traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers, ending the drama there. Later, they traded a haul to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for veteran defenseman Marcus Pettersson.

Flyers, Flames shake things up – The Calgary Flames added a center to their roster back in late January. Calgary traded Andrei Kuzmenko to the Philadelphia Flyers in a deal that landed them Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee.

The (first?) Mikko Rantanen blockbuster – The Carolina Hurricanes came swinging out of the gate in January. Carolina acquired Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall in a three-team trade with the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. This trade saw dynamic young forward Martin Necas join the Avalanche.

Alexandre Carrier goes home – The Nashville Predators shook things up in mid-December as they traded defenseman Alexandre Carrier. The Quebec native headed home, joining the Montreal Canadiens in a deal sending Justin Barron to Smashville.

Kaapo Kakko no longer a Ranger – After years of trade speculation, the New York Rangers finally traded Kaapo Kakko. He was dealt to the Seattle Kraken following a controversial benching in the team's prior game.

Cam Fowler to the Blues – The Anaheim Ducks shuffled their defensive group around, as well. They traded longtime veteran Cam Fowler to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a second-round pick.

Avalanche, Shark swap goalies – The Colorado Avalanche needed an improvement in goal, and they got it with this trade. The Avalanche and San Jose Sharks completed a trade that sent MacKenzie Blackwood to Colorado and embattled goalie Alexandar Georgiev to San Jose.

Rangers offload Jacob Trouba – The New York Rangers finally traded Jacob Trouba after months of trying. The then-Rangers captain accepted a trade to the Anaheim Ducks in early December.

David Jiricek heads to Minnesota – The 2024-25 season's first blockbuster trade came in late November. After a falling out, the Columbus Blue Jackets traded David Jiricek to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a package including a first-round pick.