The Chicago Blackhawks have been slumping recently and that is primarily due to the absence of center Connor Bedard. The 20-year-old star was placed on Injured Reserve due to an upper body injury. The Blackhawks were just 1 point out of a Wild Card spot when Bedard suffered his injury, but they have slipped to the 7th spot in the Central Division with a 14-18-7 record. They are 6 points behind the Los Angeles Kings, the team currently holding down the 2nd Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Bedard has been dynamic for the Blackhawks this season when he has been in the lineup. He has scored 19 goals and 25 assists for 44 points in the 31 games he has played this season. In addition to those numbers, the presence of Bedard provides a surge to the Blackhawks every time he steps on the ice. He has demonstrated skating speed and quickness, and he has one of the best wrist shots in the league.

Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill has been completely enamored with Bedard's talents, and he was upset that Bedard was not named to the Canadian Olympic team when it was announced Wednesday.

Blackhawks coach makes case for Bedard

Article Continues Below

Blashill believes that the team's 1-6-1 record when Bedard is out of the lineup indicates that the young star is a sensational two-way player and that he should not have been overlooked by Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong.

“First off, I have a ton of respect for how hard these decisions are,” Blashill said, per NHL.com. “Honestly, Canada, the (United States), Sweden — you have a lot of really good players that you’re going to ultimately leave off these teams. The one thing I would say is, I don’t think the rest of the league knows how good of a two-way winning hockey player Connor has become.

“That’s the one thing, and I don’t know why. Maybe it’s based on previous years, but I don’t think they have a full understanding of how good a winning hockey player he is today as we sit here today.”

Bedard has resumed skating, but a specific date for his return has not been determined.