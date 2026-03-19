The Atlanta Hawks are riding an 11-game winning streak, and it has been due to the contributions of several players on the team. One of those players is Jonathan Kuminga, who was surprisingly traded to the Hawks at the deadline. Before Kuminga ever hit the floor for the Hawks, many of his teammates were excited for what he could bring to the team, and once he went out and had a strong three-game stretch, those teammates were validated.

Jalen Johnson has spoken highly about Kuminga since he joined the team, and in an interview with NBA Jake Fischer, he compared him to a dog ready to attack.

“His mindset … JK's just like a dog ready to be unleashed,” Johnson said. “You can tell, just how he's working out, how he's approaching his days. He’s ready to go. He's ready to do what it takes to win. And show the rest of the world that.”

When Kuminga was on the Golden State Warriors, it felt like he was on a leash and couldn't do much, which is why many believe that Steve Kerr barely played him.

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With the Hawks, it feels like Kuminga has more free range to make mistakes without being pulled, and that's only going to build his confidence.

He's given the second unit a boost when he comes in, moving the ball and creating contact in the paint for easy points. Quin Snyder has also given him minutes alongside Johnson, and it will be interesting to see how that pairing continues to work as the season comes down the stretch.

If Kuminga proves to be a key part of the Hawks and fits in with the team for the rest of the season, there is a chance that they could decline his team option and sign him to a longer contract.